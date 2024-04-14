Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Claims Role In Firing Outside Salman Khan's Home | Watch Video Of Incident

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Anmol Bishnoi - the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi - has claimed responsibility for firing gunshots outside actor Salman Khan's Mumbai home. Two unidentified bike-borne assailants opened fire outside the actor's residence early on Sunday morning. The Mumbai Police have since registered an FIR and recovered a two-wheeler about a kilometre from the actor' home.“We want peace. If the only decision against oppression is war, then so be it. Salman Khan, we have only shown you a trailer so that you understand the magnitude of our strength and do not test it. This is the first and last warning. After this, shots will not be fired outside the house only. And we have dogs named after Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Shakeel, whom you consider to be Gods. Now, I don't have the habit of talking much,” read a Facebook post attributed to Bishnoi post was attributed to Bishnoi by India Today and other publications. It is however pertinent to note that Livemint could not independently verify its authenticity shared online showed the two bikers cruising along the stretch of road outside Khan's residence.
Earlier in March, the Mumbai Police had registered an FIR against three individuals including Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar after Khan's office received an email threatening the actor. The FIR was based on a complaint lodged with the Bandra police by one Prashant Gunjalkar, who according to cops frequently visited the Bandra-based residence of Khan and ran an artist management company.
(With inputs from agencies)
MENAFN14042024007365015876ID1108092660
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.