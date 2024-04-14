'Shaadi Nahi Karunga': Young Boy Dressed Like Yogi Adityanath Tells UP CM In Roorkee | Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met with a young boy dressed exactly like him at a public rally in Roorkee. The chief minister was in the state to address a public rally ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, news agency ANI quoted.“I want to become Yogi ji, and I will become like him... I won't marry”, ANI quoted the boy as saying per media reports the young boy was identified as Shaurya the stage with the young boy, the UP Chief Minister presented him with a bukey Read | Top news of the day: Israel-Iran G7 leaders meet, BJP poll manifesto, and moreMeanwhile, the UP Chief Minister asked voters in Uttarakhand to give all five parliamentary seats to the party as they did in 2014 and 2019.\"The choice in these elections is between nation first and family first. People in Uttar Pradesh have made up their mind about handing over all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state to Narendra Modi', PTI quoted Yogi Adityanath as saying\"In Uttarakhand also you should present him with a garland of five lotuses to give him a third term in office for a developed and self-reliant India,\" the UP CM said\"On the one side there is the guarantee of a family-centric party to push the country towards terrorism, separatism and corruption and on the other there is Narendra Modi's guarantee of a developed and self-reliant India,\" he added Read | Israel-Iran Tensions - What's at stake for India?Adityanath said the manifesto of the saffron party released on Sunday clearly delineates the roadmap for a developed India attacked the Congress for changing its stand on Lord Ram after the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.\"Earlier the Congress denied that Ram ever existed. Now that a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya has been built, it has begun to say Ram belongs to all,\" the Adityanath said also slammed the grand old party for saying that the country's minority had the first right to its resources.\"We have seen a changing India in the last ten years. India's prestige has grown all over the world during the period. The country's borders are secure. The internal security situation under Congress was very bad with 150 districts in the country in the grip of naxalism. During Modi's third term it will be wiped out completely,\" he said.



