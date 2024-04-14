IMD Predicts Rainfall In Northwest India For Next 2 Days | Check State-Wise Full Forecast

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday that rainfall may continue to lash parts of northwest India during the next 48 hours (two days) and abate thereafter weather department said a cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Rajasthan and that a high moisture from the Arabian Sea is likely to enter Northwest India on April 14 and 15. It added that a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from April 18, 2024 READ: Delhi weather alert: 22 flights diverted as rains lash parts of national capitalCheck state-wise full forecast for next two days here:Heat wave warning for next 5 daysThe IMD predicted hot and humid weather over coastal Odisha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during the next five days. It also said hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal Between April 14 and 18; Kerala and Mahe between April 14 and 17 and Konkan and Goa and Rayalaseema between April 15 and 18.

