Celebrations Erupt In Iranian Parliament, Across Country's Streets After Multi-Front Attack On Israel (WATCH)

In the early hours of Sunday, Iran carried out an unprecedented assault on Israel in retaliation for an airstrike, widely attributed to Israel, on an Iranian consular building in Syria earlier this month, which resulted in the deaths of two Iranian generals. Israel reported that Iran launched 170 drones, over 30 cruise missiles, and more than 120 ballistic missiles today.

Following the attack, Iranians took to the streets in large numbers to celebrate 'Operation Honest Promise'. Multiple videos and social media posts depict a significant gathering of Iranian citizens at Palestine Square in Tehran, expressing jubilation over the assault.

A viral video circulating on X, formerly Twitter, also captures the Iranian Parliament celebrating the attack on Israel.

While the Iranian army claimed that its drone and missile attack on Israel has 'achieved all its objectives', the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) hailed its successful defences claiming to have thwarted 99% of the more than 300 drones and missiles launched towards its territory.

"Operation Honest Promise... was completed successfully from last night to this morning and achieved all its objectives", Mohammad Bagheri, the Iranian armed forces'

chief of staff, told state TV.

He further stated, "The reason for launching this operation was that the Zionist regime crossed Iran's red lines. We see this operation as completed and there is no intention to continue, but if the Zionist regime responds, our next operation will be much larger."

Meanwhile,

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the Israeli military spokesman said, "Iran launched more than 300 threats and 99% were intercepted.

That is a success."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu too posted a short message on X, formerly Twitter,“We intercepted. We blocked. Together, we will win.”

“This campaign is not over yet. We need to remain vigilant ... and to prepare for any scenario,” Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said in a video statement.“At the same time, we blocked the first wave (of attacks), and we did it with great success.”

In a statement carried late Saturday by Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard acknowledged launching“dozens of drones and missiles towards the occupied territories and positions of the Zionist regime.”

In a later statement, the Revolutionary Guard issued a direct warning to the US.“The terrorist US government is warned any support or participation in harming Iran's interests will be followed by decisive and regretting response by Iran's armed forces,” the statement said.

Since the April 1 airstrike in Syria, which Tehran attributed to Israel, Iran had vowed revenge. However, Israel has refrained from commenting on the incident.

Since Israel launched a six-month war against Hamas militants in Gaza in response to an attack on the country on October 7, relations between Iran and Israel have been tense. That day, 1,200 Israelis were slaughtered and 250 more were abducted by terrorists from Islamic Jihad and Hamas, who were also supported by Iran.

Over 33,000 people have died and extensive destruction has been caused by an Israeli offensive in Gaza, local health experts report.

The current negotiations to secure a cease-fire in return for the hostages' release seemed to be at a standstill on Sunday. According to Netanyahu's administration, Hamas turned down the most recent offer for a settlement.

A week prior, mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and the US had brought the plan to Hamas.

The moment the war broke out, Hezbollah launched an assault on Israel's northern border. While Iranian-backed groups in Yemen, Syria, and Iraq have fired missiles and rockets into Israel, the two sides have been engaged in daily gunfire exchanges.