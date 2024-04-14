Canada: 24-Year-Old Indian Student Shot Dead Inside His Car In Vancouver

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A 24-year-old Indian student was shot dead in Canada while seated inside a car in South Vancouver, according to local authorities.

The Vancouver Police Department claimed that late on April 12, after neighbors reported hearing shooting, Chirag Antil's dead body was found inside a car.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

“Vancouver Police are investigating an overnight homicide in the city's Sunset neighbourhood. Officers were called to East 55th Avenue and Main Street around 11 p.m. on April 12 after residents heard the sound of gun shots. Chirag Antil, 24, was found deceased inside a vehicle in the area. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing,” the Vancouver said in a statement.

Chirag Antil's brother Ronit told reporters that Chirag seemed happy when they spoke on the phone in morning. Chirag later took out his Audi to go somewhere. That was when he was shot dead. According to local media, Chirag Antil's family is using the crowdsourcing website GoFundMe to raise money in order to return his remains to India.

“Chirag Antil, an international student from Haryana, India, who arrived in Vancouver in 2022 for his studies, tragically lost his life due to a recent murder in the city. We urgently need assistance to raise funds for sending his body back to India,” read a GoFundMe page started by his brother.

Chirag Antil's brother, Romit Antil, a native of Haryana, told CityNews that he was a kind man. "I had an excellent relationship with my brother. We used to speak all day and all night. Before the accident, I had the last conversation with him. He was quite content; he never got into arguments or confrontations with anyone. He was a really courteous individual," Romit Antil told CityNews.