Iran's Attack On Israel: Nostradamus, Albert Pike's Eerie Predictions Of World War III Surface Amid Tensions

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the wake of Iran's recent attack on Israel, which saw the deployment of suicide drones, missiles, and rockets, tensions in the Middle East have reached a fever pitch. The widespread activation of air raid sirens across various regions, including northern and southern Israel, the northern West Bank, and even the Dead Sea, has reignited discussions surrounding the prophetic insights of renowned French astrologer Nostradamus and

American lawyer, writer and officer in the Brotherhood of Freemasons, Albert Pike.

In the wake of Sunday's events,

Nostradamus's references to naval warfare and geopolitical unrest have drawn renewed attention, with some finding eerie parallels to current events.

Similarly, Pike's purported 1871 letter, which predicts a cataclysmic conflict between the West and Islam as the precursor to World War III, has once again captured the imagination of many.

Also read:

Iran says attack on Israel 'achieved all its objectives', warns of larger operation if provoked (WATCH)

What Nostradamus predicted?

The famous 16th-century French astrologer, Nostradamus, is

known for his enigmatic predictions, which have captivated the imagination of people for centuries.

His work, "Les Prophecies," contains numerous cryptic verses that many believe foretell future events. One of the translated verses reads, "Red adversary will become pale with fear, putting the great Ocean in dread".



While some interpretations suggest a connection to tensions between China and Taiwan, recent events involving attacks by the Houthis on ships in the Red Sea offer a more relevant context. These attacks have certainly heightened tensions in the Middle East region and could align with the unsettling imagery described by Nostradamus.

What Albert Pike predicted?

In a purported letter written by Albert Pike, who was a captain for the US army during the American Civil war, to Giuseppe Mazzini, a member of the Black Nobility and one of the most powerful families in the world, in 1871, he reportedly claimed, "The First World War must be brought about in order to permit the Illuminati to overthrow the power of the Czars in Russia and of making that country a fortress of atheistic Communism."

"The Second World War must be fomented by taking advantage of the differences between the Fascists and the political Zionists.

This war must be brought about so that Nazism is destroyed and that the political Zionism be strong enough to institute a sovereign state of Israel in Palestine," the purported letter goes on to say.

Finally, the letter states a World War III will occur between the 'political Zionists' and the 'leaders of the Islamic world'. "The war must be conducted in such a way that Islam [the Muslim Arabic World] and political Zionism [the State of Israel] mutually destroy each other.

Meanwhile the other nations, once more divided on this issue will be constrained to fight to the point of complete physical, moral, spiritual and economical exhaustion," it purportedly stated.

World War III trends on X, formerly Twitter

As news of the attack spread, discussions about the potential outbreak of World War III quickly gained traction on social media platforms. Internet users expressed concerns about the global implications of escalating conflicts in the region. Many speculated about potential alliances and sides in the event of a third world war, with one faction possibly comprising NATO, the United States, Israel, and the United Kingdom, while the other could include Russia, China, Iran, Yemen, and North Korea.

Posts on X, formerly Twitter, reflecting these fears included sentiments like, "Fears Iran and Israel's rivalry 'could spark World War III' with Vladimir Putin 'rubbing his hands,'" and, "Germany joining forces with the United States, Great Britain, France, and Poland during World War III."

Also read:

Explained: How Israel succeeded in blocking Iran's unprecedented attack with its arrow defence system

Here's a look at how netizens reacted to Iran's attack on Israel, with several quoting Nostradamus and Albert Pike's prediction of a possible World War III: