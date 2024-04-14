SHOCKING! Rajasthan Woman Dragged, Paraded Semi-Naked Over Affair With Married Man

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A woman in Rajasthan's Barmer district was allegedly paraded partly nude after having an affair with a married man, authorities said on Sunday (April 14). A claimed video of the event in Sarwadi village has appeared on social media networks.

According to authorities, the man's wife and family members discovered his romance with the woman. In the footage, a lady is seen pulling a half-naked victim by the hair while pleading police stationSamdari police station

Kundan Kawaria, Superintendent of Police in Barmer, stated that after a complaint was registered at the Samdari police station, two ladies were held while the victim was being counselled.

More details to follows