'Madness': Kevin Pietersen Reveals Scary Flight Journey To Avoid Iran's Missiles Ahead Of MI Vs CSK Clash

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kevin Pietersen found himself in a heart-pounding situation as his flight was diverted due to missile activity between Iran and Israel. On his way to an IPL match in Mumbai, Pietersen took to social media to recount the tense moments of the ordeal.

In the midst of escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, the Indian embassy in Israel issued a cautionary advisory on Sunday, urging Indian citizens in Israel to remain composed and follow safety guidelines issued by local authorities. The embassy emphasized its close monitoring of the situation and ongoing communication with Israeli authorities.

"In light of recent regional events, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to remain composed and adhere to safety directives provided by local authorities" stated the Indian embassy in Israel.

Furthermore, the embassy assured its engagement with members of the Indian community to safeguard the well-being of Indian citizens.

"The embassy is closely monitoring developments and maintaining communication with Israeli authorities and Indian community members to ensure the safety of all our nationals," it affirmed.

