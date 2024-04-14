Inside MS Dhoni's Expansive Business Empire: From Cricket Field To Multimillion-Dollar Ventures

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the realm of cricket, few names resonate as profoundly as MS Dhoni's. Revered as one of India's cricketing legends, Dhoni has captivated fans both on and off the field. With a staggering net worth exceeding Rs 1,040 crore, he stands among the wealthiest cricketers globally. Beyond his illustrious cricketing career, which has significantly bolstered his earnings, Dhoni has diversified into various business ventures, brand endorsements, and social media platforms, further augmenting his wealth.

Affectionately known as "Thala," Dhoni commands a hefty fee of Rs 12 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Despite relinquishing the captaincy, his influence remains formidable, with social media endorsements fetching him fees ranging from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore. His brand endorsement deals reportedly yield between Rs 4 crore to Rs 6 crore each. Moreover, Dhoni boasts his renowned clothing brand, Seven, a sports company, and investments in real estate.

Beyond the realm of sports, Dhoni has ventured into hospitality, owning the mid-range hotel "Hotel Mahi Residency" in his hometown, Ranchi, listed with prominent platforms like Airbnb, Oyo, and Make My Trip. He has also ventured into education with the establishment of the MS Dhoni Global School in Bengaluru, offering English-medium CBSE curriculum. Additionally, he has invested in the beverage and chocolate company 7Ink Brews and owns the popular gym chain Dhoni Sportsfit, with over 200 locations across India.

Despite retiring from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni's charisma, popularity, and brand value remain undiminished. He serves as the Vice President of India Cements Ltd. and is the co-owner of Chennai-based football club Chennaiyin FV and Ranchi-based hockey club Ranchi Rays. Dhoni's investment portfolio extends to the vehicle resale business as an investor and brand ambassador for Car24.

Furthermore, Dhoni's passion for automobiles is evident, with an impressive collection that includes motorbikes like the Norton Jubilee 250, Kawasaki Ninja H2, and Confederate X132 Hellcat, as well as luxury cars like the Nissan SUV Jong, Land Rover 3 Station Wagon series, Rolls Royce Silver Wraith II 1980s edition, and Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, among others.