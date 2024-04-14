IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Equals Suresh Raina's Milestone As CSK Set A Target Of 207 For MI At Wankhede (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the IPL 2024 clash between MI and CSK, MS Dhoni achieved a significant milestone by matching Suresh Raina's historic feat. The Chennai Super Kings posted a formidable total of 206/4 against the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. Ruturaj Gaikwad contributed with a solid 69, Shivam Dube powered through with an unbeaten 66, and MS Dhoni's late explosive performance added crucial runs. Dhoni's entry in the final over saw him smashing Hardik Pandya for three consecutive sixes, before wrapping up with a couple off the last ball. This innings also saw Dhoni equalling Suresh Raina's record of scoring 5000 runs for CSK.

How familiar is that sight? MS Dhoni, with his whirlwind hitting, yet again seals the deal for Chennai Super Kings, sending Wankhede Stadium into a frenzy! His lightning-fast 20* off just 4 balls catapults CSK past the 200-run mark in the final over!

MI elected to bowl first after winning the toss. Departing from the norm, Ajinkya Rahane opened for CSK instead of Ruturaj Gaikwad, but it didn't pay off as the Mumbai native fell cheaply to Gerald Coetzee.

Rachin Ravindra (21 off 16) and Gaikwad stitched a 52-run partnership for the second wicket until Shreyas Gopal dismissed Ravindra via a successful DRS, surprisingly bowling only one over.

What followed was sheer mayhem! Gaikwad (69 off 40) and Shivam Dube (66* off 38) went full throttle, adding 90 runs for the third wicket in an explosive partnership. MI's missed catches only added to their woes. Both batsmen notched up blazing half-centuries.

After Gaikwad's dismissal by Pandya, CSK's momentum wavered slightly. Daryl Mitchell (17 off 14) struggled before falling to the MI skipper for the second time. With just four balls remaining, Dhoni strode in and capitalized on Hardik's deliveries, smashing three consecutive sixes to finish off in style, propelling CSK to 206/4 in 20 overs.

Madhwal, Pandya in the 20th over, and Shepherd were taken to the cleaners, while Nabi, Bumrah, and Coetzee delivered brilliantly with the ball.

