Jeyhun Bayramov Pays Business Trip To Uzbekistan


4/14/2024 10:08:31 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 14, 2024, the Azerbaijan Foreign Minister JeyhunBayramov left for a business trip to the Republic of Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Ministry.

Within the framework of the visit, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov willparticipate in the second ministerial meeting of the StrategicDialogue between the Gulf Cooperation Council and Central Asiancountries as an honored guest, as well as hold a number ofbilateral meetings.

