Turkiye Calls On Iran To Avoid Escalation In Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, April 14 (KUNA)-- Turkiye on Sunday called on Iran to avoid a "new escalation", after Middle East tensions soared following Tehran's attack on Israel's occupation territory, a diplomatic source said.

Turkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke by telephone with his Iranian counterpart "and stated that we do not wish for a new escalation in the region", Turkish News Agency (Anadolu) said.

For his part, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told Fidan that its "retaliatory operation" against Israel had ended, adding that Iran would not launch a new operation unless it was attacked, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

However, Amir-Abdollahian cautioned that if Iran faced another attack, its response would be even more robust next time. (end)

