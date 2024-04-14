Turkiye Calls On Iran To Avoid Escalation In Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, April 14 (KUNA)-- Turkiye on Sunday called on Iran to avoid a "new escalation", after Middle East tensions soared following Tehran's attack on Israel's occupation territory, a diplomatic source said.
Turkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke by telephone with his Iranian counterpart "and stated that we do not wish for a new escalation in the region", Turkish News Agency (Anadolu) said.
For his part, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told Fidan that its "retaliatory operation" against Israel had ended, adding that Iran would not launch a new operation unless it was attacked, Turkish diplomatic sources said.
However, Amir-Abdollahian cautioned that if Iran faced another attack, its response would be even more robust next time. (end)
tar
MENAFN14042024000071011013ID1108092549
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.