Amman Stock Exchange Rises By 0.50% On Sunday Trading

Amman, Apr. 14 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange concluded its trading session on Sunday with a 0.50 percent increase, reaching 2,449 points.Approximately 2 million shares were traded, valued at around JD3.6 million, across 1,988 transactions.Among publicly traded companies, 20 witnessed a rise in their share prices, while 25 experienced a decline, with 29 maintaining stability in their share prices.

