Yearly exports from Iran to India reach USD2.217B

(MENAFN) Iran's trade relations with India have shown resilience and growth, as indicated by recent figures released by Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO). Hadi Talebian Moghaddam, the director of TPO's department for Indian Subcontinent Affairs, revealed on Sunday that Iran's exports to India during the past Iranian calendar year reached USD2.217 billion. This represents a notable two percent increase compared to the previous year's figure of USD2.175 billion in 2022.



Moghaddam highlighted that Iran's trade balance with India turned positive last year, with imports from India totaling USD1.916 billion. The positive trade balance underscores the strengthening economic ties between the two nations.



India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry recently released a report indicating the robustness of bilateral trade. In January alone, trade exchanges between Iran and India surpassed USD200 million, marking a three percent increase compared to January 2023, which stood at USD197 million.



However, despite the positive momentum, overall trade between Iran and India witnessed a decline in 2023. According to India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the total trade volume between the two countries amounted to USD1.836 billion in 2023, reflecting a 26 percent decrease from the previous year's figure of USD2.499 billion in 2022.



The Indian Ministry's data further highlights the composition of trade between Iran and India. Iranian exports to India remained steady at USD699 million, with no significant change from 2022. Notably, petroleum products emerged as the top commodity imported by India from Iran in 2023, amounting to USD221 million. This represents a noteworthy increase of 26 percent compared to the previous year, underscoring India's continued reliance on Iranian oil products despite fluctuations in overall trade volumes.

MENAFN14042024000045015839ID1108092527