Iran's cement exports show increase of 12 percent over 2 years

(MENAFN) Iran's cement exports have shown a notable increase of 12 percent over the span of nearly two years, according to data released by Iran's Cement Industry Producers Association. Ali-Akbar Alvandian, the head of the association, revealed on Saturday that during the first nine months of the calendar year 1402 (March 21-December 21, 2023), Iran exported approximately 10.5 million metric tons (mt) of cement. This figure represents a substantial growth compared to the 13 million mt exported in the preceding calendar year 1401.



Alvandian further highlighted that Iran's annual cement production currently stands at around 90 million mt, with approximately 60 million mt consumed domestically. Notably, since the assumption of office by the current government administration in 2021, cement production in Iran has seen a significant 12 percent increase.



The nation also boasts 13 semi-finished projects in progress, which, upon completion, are expected to further bolster production capacity. Particularly, the production of white cement is anticipated to witness a substantial surge, potentially increasing by over 8.8 million mt once these projects become operational.



Iran's cement exports reach a wide array of destinations, spanning 25 countries, including neighboring nations such as Iraq, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Syria. Such diversification in export destinations underscores the global demand for Iranian cement products.



Internationally, Iran holds a prominent position in the cement industry, ranking as the world's seventh-largest cement producer in 2021, with an output of 63 million tons. This marks a slight decline from its fifth-place ranking in 2020 when it produced 69 million tons of cement. With a rich history spanning over eight decades, Iran's cement industry continues to play a pivotal role in both domestic construction and international trade.

MENAFN14042024000045015839ID1108092526