Iran Says It Informed US Attack On Israel Would Be 'Limited'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iran's foreign minister, just spoke in a meeting with foreign ambassadors in Tehran. Here is what he said:

- We informed the US our operation against Israel will be“limited” and for self-defence

- We don't seek to expand conflict in the region

- We have informed the US we'll target its bases if Iran is targeted

- About 72 hours prior to the operation, we informed our neighbours and countries in the region that Iran's response, as part of a legitimate defence, was certain and definitive.

- The security of neighbouring countries is top of Iran's priorities.