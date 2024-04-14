Israel Killed 43 Gazans During Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Apr.14 (Petra) -Israeli occupation committed 4 massacres against Gaza civilians during the past 24 hours, claiming 43 Palestinian lives and injuring 62 others, Gaza Ministry of Health announced.In its daily report on casualties by the ongoing Israeli aggression on the 191st day on Gaza, the ministry indicated that the death toll rose to 33,729 victims and 76,371 injuries since last October 7.The ministry also noted a number of victims are still under rubble and on roads, who are still non-evacuated by ambulance and civil defense crews.