Cabinet Approves Jordan Insurance Federation Bylaw

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr.14 (Petra) - A Cabinet session held Sunday, headed by Prime Minister Dr. Bishr Khasawneh, approved Jordan Insurance Federation (JIF) Bylaw for the year 2024.The system aims to define JIF's tasks, responsibilities, provisions and procedures for its general assembly, formation of its board of directors, and the meeting mechanism.The bylaw also sets the fees for joining the JIF, annual subscription, and all related financial and administrative affairs.On another level, the Council of Ministers approved recommendations to settle 303 pending cases between companies and taxpayers and Income and Sales Tax Department.