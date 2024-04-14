Social Development Ministry Issues Its Report For Last March

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 14 (Petra) - Ministry of Social Development issued its report for last March, highlighting its key achievements and services.According to the National Aid Fund (NAF)'s work report, the combined cash support transfers amounted to JD171,451, while monthly financial aid disbursements (supplementary aid) hit JD16,841 and recurring and temporary monthly financial aid payments stood at JD33,830.However, a total of 35 individuals were trained under the vocational training program for children of beneficiary families, while 114 benefited from physical rehabilitation aid for families, and 1, 638 families received aid from the additional financial aid program, the report showed.The ministry explained that 4,148 new families benefited from the unified cash support program, while 675 families received financial aid from the supplementary financial aid program, the report revealed.Additionally, 923 families received immediate emergency financial assistance and 602 families got regular emergency financial aid.The report noted the response rate to communications regarding complaints and inquiries reached 85%.The report revealed that 417 anti-vagrancy campaigns were conducted during which 808 beggars were arrested.Meanwhile, the ministry received 5,174 transactions related to preparing social studies to grant health insurance to poor families.The ministry also said a total of 15 local associations are registered nationwide, while 73 requests were submitted to amend regulations of other associations, adding 58 others were dissolved.As for their cumulative number, 6,399 associations are registered and active countrywide under the applicable Associations Law.