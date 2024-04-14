Russians Planning False Flag Provocation At ZNPP - General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian terrorists are going to carry out a false flag provocation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , citing intelligence data, Ukrinform reported.

"Russia is the only terrorist in the world that holds a NPP hostage and uses it to blackmail Ukraine and the entire world. No one else, except for Russian terrorists, has brought the world so close to the brink of a deliberate radiation catastrophe," the statement said.

According to the General Staff, in recent weeks alone, Russia has tried several times to shift the responsibility for using drones to attack ZNPP facilities onto Ukraine.

"These are deliberate Russian actions that continue the Russian practice of blackmailing our country and the entire international community with the risk of a catastrophe at ZNPP," the statement said.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukraine has always been responsible for the safety of nuclear facilities, and only the return of ZNPP to Ukrainian control can restore the plant's real safety.

Borrell: Russia should withdraw fromterritory

"As long as Russian terrorists are at ZNPP, keep their military equipment there and have the ability to conduct their operations, the safety of the plant cannot be guaranteed," the military emphasized.

As reported earlier, on April 7, three drones crashed at and near the Zaporizhzhia NPP seized by Russians, hitting the surveillance and communication equipment on the roof of the reactor of the 6th power unit and a military vehicle. The IAEA experts present at the plant did not find any structural damage to systems, structures and components important for nuclear safety.