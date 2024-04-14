Enemy Shells Huliaipole With Artillery, Man Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was injured in Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region, during an artillery shelling.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"For the second day in a row, the Russians have been injuring civilians in the frontline town of Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region. A 73-year-old man was injured during an enemy artillery attack. He was taken to the hospital," the statement said.

Fedorov also called on all residents of the city to evacuate, as the enemy is insidious and this is the only way to save themselves.

As reported, two people were injured as a result of enemy attacks on Huliaipole on April 13.