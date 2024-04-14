Iran Will Not Attack US Bases In Region - Abdullahian

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Iran has no intention of attacking Americans and US bases in theregion, Azernews reports, citing Iran's ForeignMinister Hossein Amir Abdullahian.

"We do not intend to attack the Americans or the US bases in theregion, but if we are attacked from the US bases located in thecountries of the region, we will have to attack them," the ministersaid.

It should be noted that Iran conducted a military operationagainst Israel on April 14. During the operation, dozens ofmissiles and rockets were fired at Israel.