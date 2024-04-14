Egypt forms crisis management team amid Iran-Israel tensions

(MENAFN) In response to the aftermath of Iran's retaliatory measures following the Israeli assault on the Iranian consulate in Syria on April 1, Egypt has taken decisive action by establishing a dedicated crisis management team.



This crisis group has been tasked with closely monitoring the unfolding events in the region. As outlined by reports from an Egyptian news agency, the crisis group operates ceaselessly, maintaining vigilance to provide timely and comprehensive updates to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.



"A crisis group... is closely monitoring the situation and submitting reports to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi hour by hour," the news agency pointed out, quoting a senior security official.



Furthermore, in response to the escalating tensions in the region, Egypt has heightened its air defense readiness to the highest level. This move comes in the wake of Iran's recent drone and missile strikes targeting Israel. A television channel known for its close ties to the intelligence services, reported this development late on Saturday.



The decision to elevate air defense preparedness underscores Egypt's commitment to maintaining a state of readiness in the face of emerging threats and regional instability. By bolstering its defenses, Egypt aims to protect its airspace and ensure the safety and security of its citizens in light of the evolving situation.

