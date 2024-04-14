Iran Summons Ambassadors Of UK, Germany, France

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, April 14 (KUNA) - Iran on Sunday summoned the ambassadors of the UK, France and Germany to Tehran, protesting against their countries' positions regarding the Iranian military response to the Israeli occupation entity.

In a statement, the Iranian foreign ministry said "The ambassadors of Britain, France, and Germany were summoned separately regarding the irresponsible positions of some officials in their countries regarding the Iranian response to the Israeli occupation entity."

The statement affirmed that Tehran denounced the "double positions of the three countries regarding the Israeli attack on Iranian diplomatic places, while these countries condemn Tehran's exercise of its right to legitimate defense by Article 51 of the United Nations Charter."

"Iran affirms its commitment to the principles of the UN Charter, international law, and reducing tension, but at the same time it is determined to defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national interests against any aggression," the statement added.

At midnight, Iran launched a "massive attack" with drones and missiles on targets inside the Israeli occupation territories in response to the bombing of its consulate in the Syrian capital, Damascus. (end)

mw











MENAFN14042024000071011013ID1108092475