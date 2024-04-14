China Development Bank allocates USD37.61B in loans for infrastructure in January-March

(MENAFN) During the first quarter of 2024, the China Development Bank (CDB) demonstrated its commitment to infrastructure development by issuing a substantial sum of 266.9 billion yuan (approximately 37.61 billion U.S. dollars) in loans. These funds were strategically allocated to support 102 key projects nationwide, spanning various sectors crucial for the country's socio-economic advancement.



The projects encompassed a diverse range of infrastructure initiatives aimed at enhancing connectivity, promoting sustainable development, and bolstering national security. Specifically, investments were directed towards the development of network-type infrastructures in transportation, energy, and water conservancy sectors. Additionally, efforts were made to upgrade infrastructure supporting industries such as information technology and logistics, as well as urban, agricultural, rural, and national security infrastructure.



Several notable projects received financing during this period, including the third-phase expansion of Xi'an Xianyang International Airport, the construction of the Changtai Yangtze River Bridge, and the water resources allocation project surrounding Beibu Gulf. These initiatives play a pivotal role in facilitating economic growth, improving living standards, and ensuring the efficient utilization of resources across different regions of China.



Looking ahead, the CDB remains committed to optimizing the allocation of financial resources and providing high-quality financial services to support the country's pursuit of high-quality economic and social development. By continuing to prioritize strategic infrastructure investments, the bank aims to contribute significantly to China's long-term growth and prosperity.

MENAFN14042024000045015839ID1108092473