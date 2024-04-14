Sales of Chinese-brand passenger vehicle incline 26.4 percent in 3 months

(MENAFN) In the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, the Chinese automotive industry witnessed a robust performance in the segment of Chinese-brand passenger vehicles, with sales soaring by an impressive 26.4 percent compared to the same period in the previous year. This significant increase, as highlighted by industry data provided by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, underscores the continued momentum and vitality of the domestic automotive market.



During this period, approximately 3.39 million Chinese-brand passenger vehicles found buyers, reflecting strong consumer demand and a growing preference for domestically produced automobiles. Factors such as improved product quality, technological advancements, and competitive pricing have contributed to bolstering consumer confidence in Chinese-made vehicles.



One notable trend observed during Q1 of 2024 is the notable increase in the market share of domestic-brand passenger vehicles, which rose by 7.4 percentage points year on year to reach 59.6 percent. This uptick signifies a shift in consumer preferences towards Chinese automotive brands and highlights the increasing competitiveness of domestic manufacturers in meeting the evolving needs and expectations of consumers.



In March alone, the positive momentum in sales of Chinese-brand passenger vehicles continued, with nearly 1.33 million units sold. Moreover, the market share of domestic-brand vehicles in March witnessed a further increase of 7.2 percentage points compared to the same period the previous year, reaching 59.3 percent. This sustained growth trajectory reaffirms the resilience and strength of Chinese automakers in the passenger vehicle segment, positioning them as key players in the domestic and global automotive markets.

