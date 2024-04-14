Oliver Rowland Wins Misano E-Prix Opener After Antonio Felix Da Costa Disqualification

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Misano, Riyadh, Dubai, 14th April 2024: Oliver Rowland of Nissan Formula E Team clinched victory at the Misano E-Prix Round 6 on Saturday night after race winner António Flix da Costa of TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, was disqualified for a technical breach following FIA investigation.

An FIA technical report revealed there was a breach on da Costa's Porsche 99X Electric GEN3 resulting in his disqualification from the inaugural Misano E-Prix. With a da Costa disqualification, Oliver Rowland inherits the top spot, marking both the British driver and the team's first win in Formula E since the Berlin E-Prix in 2020.

Starting from the 13th position on the grid, da Costa had executed a flawless race strategy, timing his surge precisely to overtake the competition with three laps remaining. Despite fierce challenges from his rivals, including a formidable performance by Oliver Rowland, da Costa maintained his lead to cross the finish line victoriously. Reigning champion, Jake Dennis, showcased remarkable resilience by climbing from a starting position of 17th to secure a podium finish.

As drivers move up the final race standings, this also promotes Maximillian Gnther to the final podium position.

Speaking after the race before the decision was made, Rowland said: "I think we had a mega start to the year with three podiums. We knew coming here was going to be a little bit trickier on a high efficiency track. But I'm pleasantly surprised; the car was mega. The energy management was good. And we've had one of the best places. So really, really confident and really happy.

"I had to adapt because obviously I wanted to save quite a lot of energy. And then people got quite hungry in the beginning. So I was probably down to 12th, I think, I decided to come back towards the front and sit around fifth or sixth and then when I got the information that the energy was good then I decided to go into the top three and I think me Jake and Antonio worked well blocking the track as a bit of a three, which was quite tactical."