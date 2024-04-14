EV charging infrastructure in China experiences significant growth in Q1

(MENAFN) During the first quarter of 2024, China's electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure witnessed significant growth, as reported by industry data. The China Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Promotion Alliance revealed a notable expansion, with 716,000 charging piles added from January to March. This represents a 13.2 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023, showcasing the sector's steady advancement.



By the end of March, the total number of charging piles across the nation surpassed 9.31 million, marking a remarkable year-on-year surge of 59.4 percent. This substantial increase underscores China's ongoing commitment to expanding its EV charging infrastructure to support the growing demand for electric vehicles.



The expansion of the charging infrastructure aligns with the robust performance of the new energy vehicle (NEV) sector in China. Both NEV production and sales figures continued to demonstrate rapid growth during the first quarter of 2024. NEV output surged by 28.2 percent year-on-year, reaching nearly 2.12 million units, while NEV sales climbed by 31.8 percent to 2.09 million units.



The term "new energy vehicles" encompasses various vehicle types, including Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs). However, when referring specifically to EVs, it typically denotes BEVs that rely solely on electricity for power. This distinction highlights the broader scope of NEVs, which encompass a range of environmentally friendly vehicle technologies.

