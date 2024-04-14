Majority of capital goods in China see prices decline

(MENAFN) According to recent data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the majority of capital goods monitored by the authorities experienced a decline in prices from late March to early April. This observation is based on a comprehensive assessment of 50 major goods classified into nine categories, which include essential commodities like seamless steel tubes, gasoline, and fertilizer. Out of these items, 26 recorded price decreases, while 20 saw price increases, with the remaining 4 maintaining stable prices during the period under review.



One noteworthy trend highlighted by the NBS report is the slight uptick in hog prices, which increased by 0.7 percent to 15.3 yuan per kilogram during the specified timeframe. This modest rise in hog prices contrasts with the overall downward trend observed in the prices of other monitored goods.



The data provided by the NBS is collected through a survey conducted among approximately 2,000 wholesalers and distributors across 31 provincial-level regions in China. This extensive survey coverage ensures that the reported price changes are reflective of the broader market dynamics across the country.



These periodic updates on price movements play a crucial role in monitoring economic trends and informing policymakers about the state of various sectors within the economy. Additionally, they provide valuable insights for businesses, investors, and consumers, enabling them to make informed decisions based on prevailing market conditions.

