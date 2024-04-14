UAE Schools and Nursery Show kicks off Friday at Expo Centre Sharjah

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, 14 April 2024

Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) is gearing up to host the second edition of the "UAE Schools and Nursery” Show.

Organized with the support of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), the event, which is set to run from April 19th to 21st, boasts extensive participation of key players in the UAE education sector, including major educational institutions, schools, and nurseries.

The event, which came under the International Education Show, provides an indispensable opportunity for parents to explore and learn about the best private schools and educational centres in the country.

It also offers valuable insights into emerging trends shaping the future of the education industry, showcasing exemplary learning methodologies, curricula, and comprehensive educational practices.

Furthermore, attendees can engage with representatives of educational institutions, language institutes and education services providers to explore their advanced educational curricula and training programmes, so they can opt for what best suits their children.

The event serves as a prime platform for showcasing a plethora of state-of-the-art educational and training programmes, most notable of which are the after-school programmes, services of disabled children centres, child development initiatives, and extracurricular activities.

These activities are all intended to enable parents to get introduced to the best educational choices for their children, while fostering knowledge exchange, leveraging experiences, and capitalizing on the expertise and services offered by participating education and training specialists.

HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, emphasised that the Centre seeks this year to deliver an exceptional edition of the "UAE Schools and Nursery” Show that could amplify its success and potential. The 2nd edition will also add to the event’s contribution to fostering an environment that stimulates educational development and keeps pace with contemporary scientific trends.

Highlighting the event’s growing significance, Al Midfa noted that that the "UAE Schools and Nursery” exhibition is witnessing wide participation of prominent private schools, nurseries, and educational centres.

He added that the exhibition serves as a crucial platform for participants to promote their educational and training programmes to a broad audience. Moreover, it facilitates knowledge exchange and exploration of the latest methodologies, trends, and practices in the education sector.

The exhibition, which will be opening its doors to visitors daily from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM, will host a series of workshops and awareness seminars. Led by esteemed education professionals and experts, along with school principals and teachers, these sessions will delve into the modern standards of education and its innovative systems and processes.

The symposiums will also explore the importance of integrating e-learning tools into curriculum development, in addition to drawing up strategies for talent cultivation.







