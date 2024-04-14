Ford issues recall for around 43,000 small SUVs over potential risk of gasoline leakage

(MENAFN) Ford has issued a recall affecting nearly 43,000 small SUVs due to a potential risk of gasoline leakage from the fuel injectors onto hot engine surfaces, which could lead to fires. However, the recall solution does not involve repairing the fuel leaks themselves.



The recall encompasses specific models of Bronco Sport SUVs from the 2022 and 2023 model years, as well as Escape SUVs from 2022, all of which are equipped with 1.5-liter engines. According to documents submitted to U.S. safety regulators by Ford, the issue arises from potential cracks in the fuel injectors, which may allow gasoline or vapor to accumulate near ignition sources, posing a fire hazard.



To address the problem, dealerships will install a tube designed to divert gasoline away from hot engine surfaces and direct it to the ground beneath the vehicle. Additionally, they will update the engine control software to detect any pressure drops in the fuel injection system. If such a drop occurs, the software will automatically disable the high-pressure fuel pump, reduce engine power, and lower temperatures in the engine compartment. This approach aims to prevent potential fires from occurring.



Ford has initiated notification procedures, with owners expected to receive letters starting from April 1, informing them about the recall and the necessary steps to address the issue. While the company has received reports of five under-hood fires and 14 warranty replacements of fuel injectors, there have been no reports of accidents or injuries associated with the problem.



In response to inquiries, Ford clarified that it is confident in the effectiveness of the recall repairs to prevent fuel injector failure and protect customers. The updated software will also activate a warning light on the dashboard, alerting drivers to the issue and allowing them to safely stop the vehicle and arrange for service. Documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration by Ford indicate that the problem affects only approximately 1% of the SUVs covered by the recall.

