Iran's Attack On Israel Deemed 'Legitimate Defense': Taliban Ministry Of Foreign Affairs

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) While many countries in the region have expressed concerns about escalating tensions in the area following Iran's attack on Israel, the Taliban government has deemed Iran's attack on Israel as“justifiable,” while expressing support for Iran.

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Taliban stated in a statement released on Sunday, April 14th, that“the Islamic Republic of Iran took defensive actions last night, which were legitimate.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran targeted military targets associated with the Israeli army with its missile attacks on Saturday, April 13th, destroying several military targets, including the Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel and the Israeli military aircraft strip in the Negev region, according to reports from media affiliated with the Islamic Republic.

The attack has been met with widespread international condemnation and has raised concerns about escalating tensions in the region. Following this attack, it is planned for the United Nations Security Council to hold an emergency meeting, and the leaders of the Group of Seven are also preparing to convene to discuss the matter.

Countries such as the United States, Canada, Britain, France, Germany, and the European Union have strongly condemned Iran's attack on Israel. Among them, the United States and Britain have emphasized their unwavering support for Israel.

Regional countries have exercised caution in their response, refraining from condemning Iran's attack and expressing concern about the possibility of increased tensions in the region. Among them, Saudi Arabia has called for“restraint from both Iran and Israel,” while India and China have refrained from condemning Iran's attack, expressing concerns about escalating tensions.

The Taliban administration, however, has supported Iran's attack without referring to the perceived escalation of tensions in the region. In its statement, it added that Israel has continued“genocide against more than 33,000 civilians in Gaza since last year and has attempted to violate the sanctities of other countries and spread instability in the region.”

Furthermore, the statement asserts that Israel's attack on Iran's consulate in Syria in early April of the current year was contrary to international norms, and Iran's retaliatory strikes were“legitimate defensive actions.”

