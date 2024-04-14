Upset Hindus urge “Bed Bath & Beyond” to withdraw Lord Ganesh pillows & apologize

(MENAFN- Aol) Upset Hindus are urging Midvale (Utah) headquartered retailer “Bed Bath & Beyond” for immediate withdrawal of pillows carrying images of Hindu deity Lord Ganesh; calling it highly inappropriate.



Distinguished Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today, said that Lord Ganesh was highly revered in Hinduism and was meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to be used for sitting on, sleeping on, pillow fighting, throwing around loosely, enhancing sexual intercourse, making “a stylish statement” etc. Inappropriate usage of sacred Hindu deities or concepts or symbols or icons for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the devotees.



Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, also urged Bed Bath and Beyond CEO Chandra Holt and Board Chairman Marcus Lemonis to offer a formal apology, besides withdrawing Lord Ganesh pillows from its website and stock.



Hinduism was the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.2 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought and it should not be taken frivolously. Symbols of any faith, larger or smaller, should not be mishandled, Rajan Zed noted.



Zed further said that such trivialization of Hindu deities was disturbing to the Hindus world over. Hindus were for free artistic expression and speech as much as anybody else if not more. But faith was something sacred and attempts at trivializing it was painful for the followers, Zed added.



In Hinduism, Lord Ganesh is worshipped as god of wisdom and remover of obstacles and is invoked before the beginning of any major undertaking. There are about three million Hindus in USA.



Shri Ganesh Pillow, which "depicts the image of the Hindu deity" Ganesh, comes in various colors and was priced between $24.99 to $30.99.



Bed Bath & Beyond is owned by awards winning Beyond, Inc., whose singular focus is “connecting consumers with products and services that unlock their homes’ potential”. Beyond, Inc. also owns Overstock, Baby & Beyond, Zulily, etc.







