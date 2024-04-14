Ramadan Nights 2024 Exhibition concludes with a turnout of over 150,000 visitors

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, April 11, 2024

Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) wrapped up 21 days of enticing offers, entertainment events, and family-centric shows and activities with the conclusion of the 41st edition of Ramadan Nights Exhibition.

Setting record-breaking sales and visitor turnout, the “Ramadan Nights 2024” Exhibition drew more than 150,000 visitors, a 50 percent increase compared to the 2023 edition. Thousands of visitors flocked to Expo Centre Sharjah to enjoy the exhibition’s vibrant shopping spree and festive Ramadan ambience, leveraging substantial discounts on a wide array of products, including the most famous brands.

Hosted by ECS from March 21st to April 10th, with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition featured massive discounts of up to 75 percent offered by over 200 key retailers and around 500 international and local brands.

It also boasted an impressive lineup of heritage-inspired activities and programmes, complemented by a series of artistic performances, which come within the framework of the 34th edition of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival.

This year’s exhibition exceeded sales volume expectations, successfully playing a pivotal role in the revitalization of commercial activity. This success is attributed to the alluring promotions and valuable prizes and gifts offered by exhibitors, alongside the distinctive activities and captivating entertainment shows and programmes in store.

Furthermore, the “Ramadan Nights” exhibition showcased a variety of interactive heritage-themed events and activities curated by the Heritage Village, offering attendees an immersive and engaging experience that embraces the essence of Ramadan and festivities of Eid in the emirate of Sharjah.

HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS), emphasised that the 2024 edition of “Ramadan Nights” exhibition has achieved tremendous success, which reaffirms its status as one of the UAE’s most significant entertainment and marketing events.

This remarkable success also highlights the considerable efforts made by the Sharjah Chamber to uphold excellence and successful outcome for all events and exhibitions organised by Expo Centre Sharjah. These endeavors are geared towards fostering a dynamic and thriving environment for commercial, industrial, and professional sectors across all levels.

For his part, HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, lauded the remarkable success attained by the 41st edition of the “Ramadan Nights” exhibition, as reflected in the exceptional turnout of visitors, who enjoyed the exhibition’s exciting activities and took advantage of its massive discounts and promotional offers.

He pointed out that these offerings were tailored to meet the needs and preferences of different segments of customers to suit all budgets. Al- Midfa added that the exhibition’s positive outcome further solidifies its standing among the premier shopping destinations in both the emirate and all over the country.

Lauding the notable commercial activity witnessed at the 41st edition of the “Ramadan Nights” exhibition, representatives of major exhibiting companies asserted that the event has contributed to generating substantial revenues and achieving profitable returns, which surpassed and outperformed all previous records.

The exhibition saw wide participation of top retailers alongside major commercial hubs and a distinguished array of the most famous international brands, including premium fragrance and accessory brands, in addition to a substantial number of local and national enterprises that showcased a diverse range of their products.

Spanning over 16,000 square metres, the exhibition offered visitors captivating surprises in the world of shopping, including a plethora of unique entertainment activities, valuable prizes, and gifts. It served as an optimal platform for attendees to immerse themselves in the enchanting and spiritual ambience of the holy month of Ramadan in the emirate of Sharjah.

The exhibition witnessed a strong momentum and a huge influx of visitors, who flocked to the Heritage Village to enjoy its heritage-inspired shopping experience and artistic performances. This experience was enriched by showcases of folk arts, diverse cultural and heritage programs, and engaging competitions, which shed light on the country’s customs, traditions, and folk heritage





