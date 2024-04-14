MIA BY TANISHQ UNVEILS EXCITING OFFERS FOR EID

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) APRIL 2024: Mia by Tanishq, one of India’s trendiest precious fine jewellery brands, unveils exciting offers to celebrate the auspicious festival of Eid for its customers. To celebrate the festive cheer, customers can now get Flat 50%* off on making charges on diamond purchases worth Rs. 15,000/* or above. The offer is valid till 14th April, 2024. Mia stores offer an extensive array of collections and designs tailored to resonate with the women of today. The tradition of giving gifts is common on Eid and we at Mia have a specially curated jewellery collection of unique designs for Eid gifting. Experience the essence of prosperity through our unique collections with fine blend of tradition & modernity, where each piece embodies the spirit of the occasion.



Make this Eid memorable for you and your loved ones, bringing in joy and prosperity with Mia. This festival, Mia by Tanishq is offering a wide array of collections to suit different tastes and preferences, from quirky to classy and from elegant to chic. Featuring designs crafted in 14-karat gold, with vibrant coloured stones, dazzling gold, sparkling diamonds, and shining silver, the collection stands out as the preferred choice for those seeking to express affection with the perfect gift for their partners. Let's celebrate the star in you with this new beginning. There's something for everyone at Mia!



Add to the spirit of giving and gifting with Eid marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan from Mia's trendy and unique jewellery collection perfect Eidi for your loved ones!







