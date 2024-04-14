HMD associates with Rajasthan Royals as Official Smartphone Partner

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 10th April 2024: HMD – the brand renowned for smartphone craftsmanship based on user experience – today announced its association with Rajasthan Royals as their Official Smartphone Partner during this year’s high-octane T20 season. This collaboration will bolster HMD’s position as an innovation-oriented smartphone brand. The partnership aims to enhance HMD’s brand visibility across the nation whilst celebrating, capturing great sporting moments using HMD’s soon to be unveiled aspirational technology, leveraging crickets' biggest influencers along the way.



Notably, both brands are shaking up their respective playing fields as the Rajasthan Royals is playing great cricket, and one of the largest mobile tech innovator, HMD, secured multiple accolades at this year’s Mobile World Congress 2024 and was noted as a company with big plans to change smartphone design forever.



Speaking about the newly-formed partnership, Tathagat Jena, Head of Marketing & Online Biz, India at HMD, stated: “Together with the Rajasthan Royals we will hit this brand association out of the park, it’s an affiliation of two brands that aim to be ahead of the curve – we both are passionate, bold, and always one step ahead.”



Alok Chitre, Chief Business Officer, Rajasthan Royals, said, "As we embark on this exciting journey with HMD as our Official Smartphone Partner, we envision a partnership fueled by innovation and a shared commitment to transforming society through cricket. At the Royals, our mission is not only to excel on the field but also to pioneer change through innovation. HMD embodies this spirit with its cutting-edge technology and forward-thinking approach, and we are looking forward to leveraging our synergies driven by innovation on and off the pitch."





