Three Years of Transformative Learning with Hero Vired, Continuing Hero Group's 60-Year Legacy

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 12 April 2024: Hero Vired, a leading learn-tech platform by the Hero Group, is celebrating three years since its establishment on a high note - with 30% successful learner transitions across all cohorts—translating into 400+ placements by the end of FY'24. The collective efforts of the teams have allowed Hero Vired to achieve significant milestones in the Ed-Tech and startup sectors over these years.

Hero Vired distinguishes itself with a unique live session teaching model that replicates the depth and experience of a classroom setting from the comfort of one's home. In just three years, Hero Vired has delivered more than 20,000 hours of live teaching. The company ensures the quality of program delivery through a network of over 300 faculty members and industry partners. These educators go beyond traditional classroom sessions, offering personalized one-on-one sessions to guarantee meticulous skill adoption.

The program portfolio has grown from 2 in the first year to over 20 programs in 2024, including the pioneering programs in the Future Tech domain - Extended Reality, Gaming & Esports, and UX. Through initiatives like Women's Day scholarships, placement assistant, career mapping and career guidance, they have extended opportunities to many eligible candidates.

Reflecting on this significant milestone, Akshay Munjal, Founder & CEO of Hero Vired said, “As we commemorate the third anniversary of Hero Vired, my thoughts gravitate towards a profound principle my grandfather staunchly advocated: "There is no greater investment and no better return than that in education - It benefits not only an individual but the society at large.” Sixty years ago, he was appointed as the President of Dayanand Medical College & Hospital, and from there, he went on to establish multiple educational institutions. We are proud that we are continuing his legacy through years of innovation in the field of education. To date, Hero Vired has facilitated over 400+ successful career transitions, with the last few months being exceptionally rewarding despite a challenging environment.”

As Hero Vired celebrates its 3rd anniversary, it also pays homage to the rich legacy of the Hero Group, which was started by Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal in 1964. Drawing strength from this esteemed heritage, Hero Vired remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering educational innovation and transformation.







