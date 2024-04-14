XS.com Awarded the “Best Multi-Asset Broker - LATAM” at UF Awards in Mexico

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Mexico, 12th April 2024 – XS.com, the global leader in FinTech and financial services for online trading, is pleased to announce its recent triumph at the UF Awards LATAM 2024, organized by UF Agency. The prestigious event took place on April 10th at the renowned Venue World Trade Center in Mexico City, Mexico.

At the UF Awards LATAM 2024, XS.com, was honoured with two esteemed awards that underscore its commitment to excellence in the Latin American market. The global multi-asset broker was recognized as the ‘’Best Multi-Asset Broker LATAM 2024’’ and received the accolade for ‘’Best Trade Execution”.

Expressing excitement and gratitude for the recognition, Mr. Andres Nacimba, Senior Business Development Manager – LATAM at XS.com, stated:

"We are delighted to receive these prestigious awards at the UF Awards LATAM 2024. This recognition reflects our ongoing dedication to providing exceptional services and solutions tailored to the needs of our clients and partners in Latin America. These awards serve as a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering value and excellence in all that we do."

These awards reaffirm XS.com's position as a leading player in the FinTech and online trading industry, with a strong presence and commitment to innovation in the Latin American market. The multi award winning broker remains focused on empowering traders, institutional investors, and brokers with access to deep institutional liquidity, advanced trading technology, and exceptional customer support.

In addition to its recent accolades, XS.com, continues to expand its services and enhance its platform to meet the evolving needs of Latin America and beyond. The global market leader remains dedicated to driving innovation and setting new standards for excellence in the online trading industry.

XS.com, remains committed to its mission of empowering traders and investors with innovative solutions and exceptional service. As it continues to garner recognition for its achievements, XSlooks forward to further advancing the boundaries of online trading and financial services, setting new benchmarks for excellence in the industry.

XSCompany Review

The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.

Established in Australia in 2010, XShas grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.

XSoffers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.

Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.





