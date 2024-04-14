Chair Cardin Statement on Attack Against Israel

(MENAFN- Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office ) “Israel has an inherent right to defend itself against attacks from Iran and its proxies — before, during, and after they occur.



“I support President Biden’s ironclad commitment to Israel’s security, and his Administration taking steps necessary to aid Israel in the last several days as it prepared for this attack. The United States will continue to stand with Israel.



“I strongly caution Iranian regime leaders to not widen this already ill-conceived attack. Such escalation, especially targeting U.S. personnel and assets, should be dealt with swiftly and decisively.”







