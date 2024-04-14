AAX Biotech Awarded AbbVie Scandinavia Golden Ticket

(MENAFN- distribution) AAX Biotech is a Swedish startup biotech company aiming to solve unmet needs in developing next-generation antibody therapeutics. The company's two unique and patentable technologies, Seqitope™ and Opti-mAb™, improve the performance and developability of antibody-based therapeutics and offer a unique solution in a rapidly growing market.

As part of the Golden Ticket program, AAX Biotech will gain one year of access to laboratory space, research and office facilities, and services provided by SmiLe Incubator in Lund. Additionally, the company will benefit from mentorship and business coaching from SmiLe, tailored support from AbbVie's international researchers and mentors, and exclusive networking opportunities, paving the way for future collaborations.

Maria Knudsen, CEO of AAX Biotech, expresses her gratitude and excitement, "Being awarded the AbbVie Scandinavia Golden Ticket is a tremendous honor and validation of our innovative approach to biotechnology. This recognition not only fuels our commitment to pushing the boundaries of biotech but also significantly accelerates our mission to meet the unmet medical needs of today. We are eager to leverage this opportunity to enhance patient treatment methods and improve quality of life."

"It is with great pleasure that we announce AAX Biotech as the winner today, a decision made with considerable care. We believe AAX Biotech presents a unique and promising solution with the potential to deliver value to an even broader patient population in the future," says Matthew Iles, General Manager Scandinavia at AbbVie.

"We are very pleased to see AAX Biotech as the winner of the Golden Ticket. We look forward to being part of their journey in shaping the future of antibody-based therapeutics and supporting them with our expertise, our state-of-the-art lab infrastructure and our networks for the upcoming year," says Ebba Fåhraeus, CEO of SmiLe.

The AbbVie Scandinavia Golden Ticket program aims to assist promising startups in commercializing their innovative drug research, focusing on key areas such as oncology, neuroscience, immunology, ophthalmology, and aesthetics. AAX Biotech was chosen from a highly competitive group of applicants, emphasizing the company's potential to significantly impact the future of medicine with its unique platform technologies.





