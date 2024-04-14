Qatar's GAC processes over 247,000 declarations in February 2024

(MENAFN) In February 2024, the General Authority of Customs (GAC) in Qatar successfully processed a total of 247,055 customs declarations across the country's ports. This achievement was outlined in the Customs newsletter for March 2024, which highlighted key statistics pertaining to customs operations during the month of February.



Among the notable figures disclosed in the newsletter, it was revealed that a significant portion of the customs declarations—142,185 to be exact—were related to Air Cargo. Meanwhile, the Maritime Customs Administration and the Land Customs Administration processed 10,205 and 10,190 declarations, respectively, during the same period.



A remarkable feat of the GAC was its efficiency in releasing data, with an impressive 98 percent of declarations being processed within an hour. Additionally, a total of 27,023 customs declarations were handled by the custom ports and transferred from the authority to various government entities throughout the month.



Highlighting Qatar's international trade relations, the report noted that the United States and India maintained their positions as the top importing and exporting countries, respectively, during February.



In terms of enforcement efforts, the GAC recorded 207 seizures during the month, underscoring its commitment to combatting illicit activities at the borders. Notably, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change's Department of Reserves and Wildlife was recognized as the top-performing government entity for its swift processing time, completing its procedures within an impressive average of 1.93 hours.



Furthermore, the GAC's digital platform, Al Nadeeb, continued to facilitate customs processes efficiently, with a total of 2,776 users utilizing the system. Additionally, 226 seizure reports were logged, highlighting the platform's role in monitoring and addressing potential breaches. Lastly, the customer service center of the GAC remained active, handling a total of 339 transactions during the month of March 2024, further enhancing the authority's accessibility and responsiveness to stakeholders' needs.

