Russians in city of Orenburg evacuate as flooding hits houses

(MENAFN) In the Russian city of Orenburg, 25-year-old Alexander Budargin found himself facing a daunting predicament as he stood outside his apartment building, confronted by knee-deep water flooding the courtyard. Situated in this southern Urals city, located approximately a hundred kilometers from the border with Kazakhstan, Budargin was just one of many residents closely monitoring the steadily rising water levels of the Ural River.



The situation unfolding in Orenburg is emblematic of a larger crisis gripping several regions across Russia and Kazakhstan, where major rivers have overflowed their banks, triggering extensive flooding and widespread displacement. In response, thousands of individuals have been forced to flee their homes, with ongoing evacuations being conducted by rescue services and law enforcement agencies.



For Budargin, the gravity of the situation hit close to home when he learned that his parents' residence had been severely inundated by floodwaters, with the house nearly submerged up to its roof. With little time to spare, his parents hastily gathered essential belongings and sought refuge with him. However, as the Ural River's swelling waters continued to encroach upon his own residential complex, Budargin soon found himself facing the stark reality of potential displacement.



Despite residing on an upper floor of his building, Budargin and his neighbors now contend with the alarming prospect of rising floodwaters engulfing their surroundings, with water levels reaching knee-high in certain areas. As authorities sound the alarm for heightened evacuation measures, Budargin grapples with the unsettling uncertainty of whether his cherished home will remain above water or succumb to the relentless force of nature.

