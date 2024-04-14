(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Saturday, Iran initiated an unprecedented drone attack on Israel, deploying over 100 unmanned aircraft.



The Israeli government swiftly responded by closing its airspace to commercial flights starting at 12:30 AM the following Sunday.



Neighboring countries, Lebanon, Jordan, and Iraq, situated along the drone flight path, similarly restricted their airspaces.



To protect its citizens, Israel launched extensive civil defense initiatives. Public shelters were opened in coastal cities like Haifa to guard against potential further attacks.



The government also limited public gatherings to fewer than 1,000 people and announced school closures in the coming days to ensure public safety.







In the north, near the Golan Heights bordering Lebanon and Syria, the military urged residents to relocate due to increased tensions.



Hezbollah's involvement, backed by Iran , escalated tensions by launching Russian Katyusha missiles at Israeli positions that night.



During these security measures, Israel's Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, urged national unity, stressing the need for solidarity to overcome these challenges.

Israel Implements Security Measures Following Iranian Drone Attack

Internationally, the incident drew condemnation from France and the United Kingdom, highlighting significant geopolitical concerns.



U.S. President Joe Biden cut short his engagements to address the crisis with the National Security Council, reflecting the seriousness of the situation.



Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamene , strongly cautioned against any support for Israel following the assault on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.



He stressed the inviolability of diplomatic sites, underscoring their sacredness.



Khamenei's statements also hinted at possible further escalations in the already tense region.

