Particularly alarming is the situation in Belarus, where around 400 journalists have been forced into exile since the 2020 protests against President Aleksandr Lukashenko.



The report also sheds light on disturbing developments in Finland and France-countries traditionally viewed as bastions of democratic values.



In these nations, journalists face severe challenges under the guise of national security.



For instance, Finnish journalist Tuomo Pietilainen was fined in 2023 for revealing what was deemed confidential information about the state's surveillance practices.



Despite his defense that the information was already public, the court ruled against him, citing national security concerns.







In 2023, French journalist Ariane Lavrilleux's home was raided and she was interrogated over her report on French military actions in Egypt.



Ricardo Gutiérrez, Secretary-General of the European Federation of Journalists, criticized the French government's actions as hostile to press freedom and public information access.



The repression extends into Ukraine, where journalists face coercion and violence, especially in Russian-occupied areas.



In 2023, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky enacted a controversial law that grants the government significant control over media content.



This legislation has led to worries about the suppression of free speech and the potential for spreading state propaganda.

Declining Press Freedom in Europe: A Closer Look

The study examines the legal frameworks frequently used against journalists in Europe, notably Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs).



These are legal tools designed to intimidate and silence journalists by subjecting them to costly and groundless litigation.



These ongoing challenges highlight the vital need for initiatives like the Journalists Matter campaign launched by the Council of Europe.



This campaign aims to protect journalists from censorship and harassment, recognizing their essential role in maintaining healthy democratic societies.



The report calls for increased awareness and support for journalistic freedom, emphasizing that a free press is crucial for democracy and the protection of human rights across Europe.



Download the report here .

