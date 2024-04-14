Brazilian Soy And Corn Exports In March 2024: Significant Yet Declining

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In March 2024, Brazil's soy and corn exports totaled 14.8 million tons, down 14.6% yet still the second-highest March on record.



The Farming Ministry MAPA noted that soybeans accounted for 14.4 million tons of the exports, whereas corn contributed 430,000 tons.



Despite the overall decline, these numbers still signify a robust role in the global agricultural market.



The Northern Arc ports, such as Itacoatiara, Santarém, Santana, São Luiz, Barcarena/Vila do Conde, and Salvador, were key in managing exports.



They handled 31.6% of the total exports, an increase from 27.3% in 2020. This underscores their increasing significance in Brazil's export infrastructure.



From January to March, Brazil's total grain exports surged to 34.3 million tons, a 3% increase from the same period in 2023 and a 47% jump from 2020.







Soy exports saw a 31% rise to 27.3 million tons, whereas corn exports fell by 27.8% to 7 million tons.



Grain distribution experienced a strategic adjustment; 11.5 million tons passed through the Northern Arc.



Meanwhile, traditional Southern Arc ports like Santos and Paranaguá managed 22.8 million tons.



This shift takes advantage of the closer location of Northern ports to major farming areas such as Mato Grosso and the Matopiba region.



It significantly enhances the efficiency of logistics operations.



Furthermore, the adoption of intermodal transport in the North, which integrates road, waterway, and rail, has boosted export competitiveness.



It has also substantially lowered the costs of transportation.



This holistic strategy is transforming the way Brazil handles its agricultural exports. It is advancing efficiency and sustainability in the country's trade practices.

