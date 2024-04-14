U.S. And Germany: Steadfast Allies To Israel’S Defense Forces

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Amid international calls for an arms embargo due to military actions in Gaza, the U.S. and Germany remain firm in their support for Israel.



Despite suspensions by several Western nations, these two countries continue their substantial military aid and push for a ceasefire without halting supplies.



Over the last six months, their support has been crucial. Israel, a major arms producer, still relies heavily on foreign hardware for its air and naval forces.



It imports more arms than any other EU nation, primarily relying on American-made aircraft, with the exception of a few French helicopters.



The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) also import a vast range of missiles, bombs, and components for various military vehicles.







The U.S. has been the primary arms supplier to the IDF for over fifty years, providing around $3.3 billion (€3.1 billion) annually.



This support includes an additional $500 million each year for Israeli air defense systems like the Iron Dome, making up 15% of Israel's defense budget.



Although the U.S. Senate passed a $14 billion aid package in February, it awaits approval in the House of Representatives.



In the last six months, the U.S. approved over 100 covert arms sales to the IDF, including guided bombs and missiles, bypassing Congressional approval.



Germany has also increased its military support significantly, especially after regional conflicts intensified.



Last year, German issued export licenses to Israel valued at €330 million.



This marked a dramatic increase from previous years and included shipments of 3,000 anti-tank systems along with extensive ammunition.



Despite recent international criticism , both the U.S. and Germany continue to support Israel's military capabilities.



Their efforts reflect long-standing strategic and historical alliances. This support ensures that Israel's defense forces are among the best equipped worldwide.

MENAFN14042024007421016031ID1108092372