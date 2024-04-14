In Maduro’S Venezuela Rights Are Under Siege

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Venezuela, freedoms diminish as President Nicolás Maduro tightens control amid upcoming presidential elections on July 28.



Despite low public support, Maduro aims for another term, with key opponents as María Corina Machado and Corina Yoris barred from running.



This political tension intensifies national fear and suppression. The government's crackdown on dissent is evident.



Early this year, human rights activist Rocío San Migue was detained at Maiquetía International Airport, followed by the March arrest of travel YouTuber Oscar Alejandro Pérez.



These arrests extend to journalists, activists, and citizens critical of the regime on social media.







Beyond detentions, the state disrupts media operations to silence opposition.



In March, it culminated in the removal of several regional TV shows and the blocking of Germany's DW channel .



Officials frequently discredit journalists, weakening both international and local media credibility.



Human rights groups report a distressing rise in these repressive acts, with a 32% increase in attacks on civil society compared to the previous year.



Authorities label critics as terrorists, leading to arrests and forcing some into diplomatic refuge, like members of the Vente Venezuela party.



Marianna Romero, from the Center for Defenders and Justice, highlights the government's use of intimidation tactics.



Established in 2015, Maduro's System of Popular Protection for Peace enlists civilians in surveillance roles, often collaborating with military forces.



This system has drawn international concern, especially during protests. Despite immense challenges, Venezuelan civil society remains resilient.



Activists and citizens form strong support networks, pushing back against authoritarian advances and seeking international support.



As election scrutiny intensifies, Venezuelans face a critical juncture.



The widespread fear of governmental retaliation is palpable, yet met with bold resistance from those determined to reshape their country's future.

