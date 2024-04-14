Indian Carriers To Avoid Iranian Airspace Amid ME Crisis

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

New Delhi: The Indian government has already urged its citizens not to travel to Iran or Israel following the rise in tensions between the two countries.

Amid heightening tensions between Iran and Israel, Indian airlines on Saturday said they have opted to avoid Iranian airspace and utilise alternative routes to ensure the safety and security of their operations.

Air India said it is closely monitoring the developing situation in the Middle East and that its aircraft will operate on alternate flight paths to and from India.

"We are closely monitoring the developing situation in the Middle East. Presently, our aircraft will operate on alternate flight paths to and from India- according to top priority to the safety of our passengers and crew," a spokesperson for the airlines said.

Besides Air India, Vistara Airlines also issued a statement regarding changing the flight path due to ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel.

“Due to the current situation affecting parts of the Middle East, we are making changes to flight-paths of some of our flights. Contingency routes, which are kept available to ensure operational continuity during such eventualities, are being used instead.”

The airlines also acknowledged that they will be taking longer routes as a precautionary measure, resulting in increased travel time to reach destinations.

"This may result in longer flight times on certain routes and associated delays. The situation is being monitored closely and further changes will be made if required," a Vistara spokesperson said.

India on Friday (April 12) issued an advisory urging its citizens not to travel to Iran or Israel following the rise in tensions and asked all Indian nationals living in the two countries to observe“utmost precautions”.

The advisory was issued against the backdrop of a growing number of reports about an Iranian attack on Israel or Israeli interests in retaliation for the Israeli air strike on an Iranian diplomatic compound in Syria on April 1 that killed seven people, including a top general of the IRGC.

United States President Joe Biden has said that Iran will attack Israel sooner, rather than later, US President Joe Biden said on Friday. He also warned Tehran not to attack the country as the US was devoted to its defense.

"We are devoted to the defense of Israel. We will support Israel. We will help defend Israel and Iran will not succeed," he said.

