UN Human Rights Chief Warns Of Conflicts' Escalation In Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, April 14 (KUNA) -- UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk expressed concern about potential humanitarian and human rights costs of regional escalation, and reminded all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law and human rights law.

In a statement Sunday, Turk condemned the wide-scale attacks launched last night by Iran against the Israel occupation, which were in retaliation of the Israeli occupation's attack on Iranian consulate in Damascus, saying this escalation leads to wider conflict in the Middle East.

He urged all parties to take steps to de-escalate and called on third states in particular "those with influence" to do all in their power to ensure there is no further deterioration in an already extremely precarious situation. (end)

