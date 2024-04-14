N-Korea president gets ready for war

(MENAFN) During a visit to an elite military academy in Pyongyang, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un emphasized the need for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to be thoroughly prepared for potential conflict, as reported by the state news agency KCNA. Kim's remarks, made at the Military and Political Academy named after his father, Kim Jong-Il, underscored the importance of readiness to fight and win a war in the face of what he described as an increasingly unstable military and political environment in the region.



Addressing students and staff at the academy, Kim stressed that the current time demands heightened levels of preparation for war, emphasizing the necessity for the DPRK to be fully equipped to ensure victory in any potential conflict. He highlighted the need for comprehensive readiness, not just for a possible war, but for an actual war that must be won unequivocally.



Photos released by KCNA depicted Kim and military officials inspecting various facilities at the academy, including an "operations study room" featuring a scale model of Seoul, the capital of South Korea, and maps of the Korean peninsula delineating the locations of United States troops. Kim's visit coincided with parliamentary elections in South Korea, which saw significant changes in leadership positions following the ruling coalition's defeat.



In his address, Kim reaffirmed the DPRK's determination to respond decisively to any military confrontation initiated by the US and South Korea. He vowed that the DPRK would unleash a devastating blow against the enemy, utilizing all available means and leveraging ideological, mental, militant, moral, and tactical superiority.



The timing of Kim's visit and his remarks underscored the heightened tensions in the region, with North Korea reiterating its commitment to military preparedness amidst evolving political dynamics. As regional dynamics continue to shift, Kim's statements serve as a reminder of the persistent geopolitical challenges facing the Korean peninsula and the broader East Asian region.

